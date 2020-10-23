Five players ruled out against Jets, three questionable

Buffalo Bills’ John Brown warms up before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — The Bills bad luck on the injury front is only getting worse.

John Brown (knee), Cody Ford (knee) Josh Norman (hamstring), Dawson Knox (calf), and Tyrel Dodson (hamstring) have all been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets.

According to Sean McDermott, Norman tweaked the same hamstring on Thursday that put him on the injured reserve earlier this season.

Cornerbacks Tre White (back) and Cam Lewis (wrist) are questionable for this weekend. White did not practice on Friday. With Norman already ruled out and Levi Wallace on IR, Siran Neal and Dane Jackson could see time against the Jets depending on White and Lewis’ game status.

Matt Milano (pec) is also questionable after limited practice all week long.