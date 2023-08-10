ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Fisher-Price has teamed up with the Buffalo Bills and Wegmans to support the Buffalo community through new figures!

Fans will soon be able to purchase Fisher-Price’s Little People Collector Buffalo Bills figure set at several Wegmans stores — including in Buffalo, Rochester, and Syracuse.

Included in the set are figures of Josh Allen, Von Miller, Dawson Knox, and a character known as the “Buffalo Bills Super Fan.

However, other Bills super fans will be able to support a good cause through the purchase of these sets. Until December 31, 2024, Fisher-Price will donate $10 of each purpose towards support to the John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital.

Ever since these sets first launched in 2021, this partnership raised almost $2 million for the children’s hospital.

The Bills Mafia can expect to see these in Wegmans stores this Friday for $24.99 while supplies last. In addition, Fisher-Price will hold a Junior Tailgate outside Highmark Stadium at 1 p.m.