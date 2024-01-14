Heavy lake effect snow has been steadily pummeling parts of WNY all day Sunday, not set to let up into the night. The Bills appear destined to play this game out Monday afternoon as our band of lake effect snow dances around the Buffalo area. While Monday’s forecast is far from perfect, there are reasons to be optimistic the overall vibe of travel into Orchard Park will be notably improved Monday vs. Sunday. New data is in tonight, let’s break down how we see things unfolding over the next 24 hours.

For #Bills fans traveling to Orchard Park Monday, here's a breakdown of expectations with continued snow. Bottom line, snow around Orchard Park winds down, pushing travel issues northward toward Buffalo. OP likely fine for football, traveling into OP still dicey. #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/rzTSQiBX5P — Eric Snitil (@EricSnitilWx) January 15, 2024

TONIGHT: Heavy lake effect snow is in the process of pushing north of Orchard Park and into the Buffalo metro. This is good news for crews around Highmark as they’ll get a window to start cleaning up, earlier than expected, in fact. While that is good news, we’re just trading the heavy snow northward into Buffalo. Travel in/around the Buffalo metro and eastward along the Thruway into Genesee county will be difficult tonight with snow rates still exceeding 1-2″/hour at times.

MONDAY MORNING: While there is always room for surprises with lake effect, the general expectation is for our snow band to still be in the vicinity of Buffalo. More time for active cleanup at Highmark Stadium but we again have to concern ourselves with the state of roads around Buffalo. There is some chance our band is trying to nudge north of the metro later in the morning, but it’s close. Continued snow rates will be high enough to keep roads snow covered where that squall persists.

DRIVE TO/GAMETIME/DRIVE HOME: The band is steadily weakening but still not fully giving up the fight. The main focus will again center around whether the lingering snow is over or north of Buffalo. It is highly unlikely there is any snow of consequence in Orchard park during this time. For those heading in, you may encounter some snow east of Buffalo on the Thruway traveling west, but you get out of it quickly when you take the southward jog. Similar conditions should still be in place for the drive home later in the evening. Even where this band persists, snow rates have diminished enough to make the drive largely manageable with time and patience.

BOTTOM LINE: Snow in Orchard Park is winding down tonight with an expectation most of the continued Monday snow favors areas to the north. While this is good news for Orchard Park itself, I have continued reservations about the state of roads, especially early Monday. Travel into the Buffalo area will likely remain dicey until the band either 1) lifts north of town or 2) weakens sufficiently to allow road conditions to improve. Both of those will likely happen, it’s just a question of exactly when. The faster that band lifts northward (enough to get out of Buffalo) the faster we can clear those roads up. Overall, driving conditions Monday are expected to be an improvement over Sunday. If snow overperforms for longer in Buffalo, you always have the option driving south & then west toward Orchard Park (say, 390 to 20A), essentially around any lingering issues in Buffalo.