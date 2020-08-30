Final day of Bills training camp injury update: August 30th

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) did not participate during the tenth day of Training Camp at the ADPRO Sports Training Center’s outdoor field in Orchard Park, on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. (James P. McCoy/Buffalo News)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Training camp is official over as the Bills are exactly two weeks away from starting the regular season. But as they wrapped up camp, a couple key guys are still out with injuries, the biggest one being Stefon Diggs.

Did not practice:

-Wide receiver Stefon Diggs (back)

-Offensive lineman Jon Feliciano (pec)

-Running back Taiwan Jones (knee)

-Tight end Tommy Sweeney (foot)

-Cornerback Josh Norman (hamstring)

-Running back Christian Wade (quad)

-Fullback Patrick DiMarco (neck)

-Offensive lineman Quinton Spain (foot) was the only new player added to the injury list who did not practice.

Red non-contact jersey:

-Running back Zack Moss (neck) was also a new addition in the non-contact category

Returned to practice:

-Defensive end Bryan Cox Jr.

-Linebacker Corey Thompson also returned but on a limited basis (knee)