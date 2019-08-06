Bills Camp Tonight season finale: August 6, 2019

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — Bills Camp Tonight is back for one last show! Thad Brown and Prescott Rossi break down all things Bills, streaming here live at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Missed it live? No worries, you can catch the full show in the video player above.

Thad and Prescott break down Lesean McCoy’s response to doubters, a Rochester native and Aquinas grad makes his Bills debut, EJ Gaines out with a groin injury, Duke Williams’ Canadian journey, and much, much more on this year’s final edition of Bills Camp Tonight.

We cover Bills Training Camp extensively. If you’re interested in a pratice-by-practice review for each and every session, check out our full episodes of Bills Camp Tonight, available to you online:

And now, some tweets from the final training camp practice of 2019:

