Bills Camp Tonight season finale: August 6, 2019

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — Bills Camp Tonight is back for one last show! Thad Brown and Prescott Rossi break down all things Bills, streaming here live at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Thad and Prescott break down Lesean McCoy’s response to doubters, a Rochester native and Aquinas grad makes his Bills debut, EJ Gaines out with a groin injury, Duke Williams’ Canadian journey, and much, much more on this year’s final edition of Bills Camp Tonight.

And now, some tweets from the final training camp practice of 2019:

First time I've ever seen a Rochester kid signing for Rochester kids at #Bills Camp. Just awesome. pic.twitter.com/RXUPqmsFbZ — Thad (@thadbrown7) August 6, 2019

Josh Allen says his "beard" is just for camp and it'll be gone soon. pic.twitter.com/EmFCfuQMRK — Prescott Rossi (@PrescottRossi) August 6, 2019

Jarron Jones texted his mom Lakiescha at 8:44a. She cut out of work to come see him practice at Fisher. They told her to take the day off. She said she'll be back at lunch.#Bills (2/2) pic.twitter.com/aXzFz5YVm7 — Thad (@thadbrown7) August 6, 2019