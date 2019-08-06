Bills Camp Tonight season finale: August 6, 2019

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — Bills Camp Tonight is back for one last show! Thad Brown and Prescott Rossi break down all things Bills, streaming here live at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday.
Missed it live? No worries, you can catch the full show in the video player above.
Thad and Prescott break down Lesean McCoy’s response to doubters, a Rochester native and Aquinas grad makes his Bills debut, EJ Gaines out with a groin injury, Duke Williams’ Canadian journey, and much, much more on this year’s final edition of Bills Camp Tonight.
