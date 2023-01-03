Hamlin's uncle says his nephew is still sedated so that his body can heal properly

CINCINNATI, OH (WROC) — Dorrian Glenn, the uncle of Bills safety Damar Hamlin, said that his nephew is ‘still fighting’. Hamlin collapsed on the field after going into cardiac arrest at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio in the first quarter of the Bills-Bengals Monday night matchup.

Just talked with Damsr Hamlin's uncle.

He says Damar is on a ventilator. The goal now is to get him to breathe better.

Family is doing well.



"He's still up there fighting"#BillsMafia — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) January 3, 2023

Just spoke with Damar Hamlin’s uncle. Damar was originally on 100% oxygen and is now down to 50%. Says the family is hanging in there. He thanked Bills fans, and Bengals fans and asked for continued prayers — Josh Reed (@4JoshReed) January 3, 2023

The Bills second year safety remains in critical condition and is sedated at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in Cincinnati.

Update on Damar Hamlin from his uncle, Dorrian Glenn:



Breathing is focus, but improving.

Blown away by support.



"Prayers are coming in from all over the world."#Bills pic.twitter.com/sWRlxGJ88v — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) January 4, 2023

Hamlin's uncle said the support from the #Bills and others in the hospital has been amazing. People he doesn't even know are buying stuff for the family.



"We haven't had to pay for food yet." — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) January 3, 2023

Glenn added that he’s thankful for the first responders that quickly resuscitated Hamlin and got his nephew to the hospital to give him a fighting chance.

“Without them there I don’t think he makes it to the hospital,” said Glenn.

Hamlin’s uncle said that his nephew has been sedated since arriving in the hospital Monday night.

“They want his body to be able to recover and allow itself to heal a lot more efficiently,” said Glenn. “He’s on the ventilator so his lungs aren’t working as hard. Just giving him a chance to recover.”

Glenn stated he feels and loves the support from both Bills and Bengals fans.

“They’re out here doing candle light vigils,” said Glenn. “It’s so touching to see that people that are really strangers with the love and support that they really have for a family member of yours.”