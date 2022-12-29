ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — It is not overstating it to say that Monday night’s matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals will be one of the biggest regular season games in Bills franchise history.

A win keeps Buffalo on track for the one-seed and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, removing probably the last dangerous hurdle. A loss likely gets a 3 seed which means probably two road wins needed to make the Super Bowl.

Even here in Orchard Park, the capital of never getting too high or too low, the Bills understand that this one means a little bit more.

“I would be lying to you if we didn’t see what possible implications this game can play,” said Mitch Morse, who returned to practice on Thursday after clearing concussion protocol. “Does that change anything for us? How we do things around here? No. But it kind of heightens your senses.”

“This is what you work so hard for throughout the body of the season, to come down to the stretch here and play these games,” said head coach Sean McDermott. “We’ve got a lot of respect for the Bengals. They’re the defending AFC champions.”

While home-field advantage can only be clinched on Monday night if the Chiefs lose as nearly two-touchdown favorites to the Broncos, a win against the Bengals would lock up the two-seed and a home game in the divisional round.

“It feels special but I almost feel like that every week,” said cornerback Taron Johnson. “It’s another game for me. Each week I come with the same mentality, trying to be the best, trying to dominate, and trying to win a game.”

“Stars on stars. Giants on Giants. Whatever you want to call it,” said left tackle Dion Dawkins. “It’s just another game and we have to take it for what it is and understand what’s at stake and hit the field with Buffalo Bills ball.”

Unlike other big games the Bills have played against teams like the Ravens, Chiefs, and Titans, they’ve never faced the Joe Burrow Bengals. Sean McDermott said that extra time will be needed this week to get acquainted with personnel and systems and tendencies, adding that you’re really starting from zero.

Kickoff for Monday night’s game is set for 8:30 at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.