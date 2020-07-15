End of New Era: Buffalo Bills and stadium sponsor parting ways

FILE – In this Oct. 29, 2018, file photo, New Era Field is prepared before an NFL football game between the Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots, Monday, in Orchard Park, N.Y. The owners of the Bills and Buffalo Sabres have hired consulting and architectural firms to study the future needs of both teams’ facilities. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes, File)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — The Buffalo Bills and their stadium sponsor, New Era Cap Company, are ending their current partnership, the team announced Wednesday.

According to the team’s Wednesday tweet:

“The Buffalo Bills and New Era Cap Company jointly announce that New Era has asked to be released from their naming rights and sponsorship deal with the Bills. The Bills and New Era are currently negotiating the details of this separation and the Bills are in the process of pursuing a new naming rights partner for the stadium.”

Four years ago, the Bills and New Era inked a seven year deal.

New Era is an American headwear company, founded in 1920 and headquartered in Buffalo, New York. Sine 1993, the business has been the exclusive cap supplier for Major League Baseball.

