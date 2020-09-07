Emotional Tre’Davious White reflects on his football journey from Shreveport to Buffalo after signing his long-term deal

FILE – In this Aug. 10, 2017, file photo, Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White warms up before a preseason NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y. Having apparently been kept in the dark since being selected in the first round of the draft, Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White was genuinely curious about Patriots quarterback Tom Brady’s career-long run of dominance over Buffalo. The New England Patriots play the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017. (AP Photo/Rich Barnes, File)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – You can tell everything Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White does, he does for his family even if that meant opting out of the season to keep them safe which he seriously considered last month.

Ultimately he decided to play and will continue to be one of the best cornerbacks in the league and for that, he’s being rewarded as the Bills signed him to a four-year contract extension, keeping him in Buffalo through 2025.

White was extremely emotional on his zoom call when talking about being able to provide for his family and be a role model for kids from his hometown of Shreveport in Louisiana.

It’s more powerful if you listen, so here are some of his comments from his zoom call:

“I knew that I could retire my parents and they’ll never have to worry about anything…”

On playing this season: “I feel comfortable with how the protocols were going…”

“No matter what, how ever long it lasts, I said [to his dad] I can honestly say that we were the highest paid cornerback in NFL history for a moment…”

“If I could win a Super Bowl for Buffalo with my teammates and then to go out and be remembered as one of the best cornerbacks in Bills history…”

“I wanted to show them that if you go to the neighborhood school and you have the right mindset and you continue to be resilient that you can make it out of anything…