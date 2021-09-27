Emmanuel Sanders shines with two touchdowns in blowout win

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Emmanuel Sanders said before this week’s game that his chemistry with Josh Allen was an 8 out of 10. But after Sunday’s 43-21 win over Washington, he said it’s up to a 10 out of 10.

Sanders and Allen hooked up for two touchdown passes, nearly 100 yards. Allen raved about the veteran free-agent addition, saying he’s someone who just does everything you ask.

“He’s a vet in this league, he does everything right,” said Allen “He’s got juice. He’s been great for me. I know he’s been great for the other guys in this locker room and to have that guy who’s been there and done it and won the whole thing, to have his presence is huge for us.”

“He’s still one of the hardest practice players on our team, even at 34,” said fellow receiver Cole Beasley. “It’s just fun to watch him. He’s been doing it for a long time. It’s fun to watch a veteran guy go to work. And that’s an example, leading for the other guys as well. He’s good to have.”

Earlier in this week, Sanders talked about how he really only cares about winning at this point, stats don’t matter at all. When he talks about the toll the game takes on his body at his age, you can tell just how bad he wants it.

“Everybody sees the touchdown and the catches but they don’t see me limping through the house at four in the morning to go to the bathroom and stuff like that,” said Sanders. “It’s just a testament to all the hard work and perseverance that you go through to try and get a win on Sundays.”

Sanders and the Bills will look to move to 3-1 on the season when they host the Houston Texans on Sunday.