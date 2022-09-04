ORCHARD PARK , N.Y. (WROC) — With Tre White out for a few weeks, it seems that Dane Jackson has become entrenched with one of the starting spots at corner. That leaves the other as a battle between rookies Christian Benford and Kaiir Elam.

Even though their gameday playtime might come at the expense of each other, Elam and Benford are often working out together after practice. In fact, the two have become very close.

“Him being there along my side is something I appreciate and I really don’t take for granted and I thank him for it,” said Elam.

“We’ll talk it out like what do you think I should work on,” said Benford. “What’s some things that can help me or we’ll just talk it out and develop our game.”

Elam said that he currently lives by himself and he’ll use his off time to workout with Benford.

“We might go to the indoor or we might watch film together,” said Elam. “If he got a question he can ask me.”

It never seems to matter the players or the job involved, competing for a position on the Bills is never an issue. Benford even recoiled at the idea he could possibly feel anything negative for Elam.

“We not haters or anything,” said Benford. “That’s kind of weird. I know you’re competing but at the end of the day we’re humans. At the end of day, if he gets it, I get it, it’s no bad blood we’re still going to eat together. We’re still going to make sure the main thing is the main thing and the goal is a Super Bowl.”

Elam added that their isn’t any bad blood on the team at all.

“We all know it’s one goal and one common theme and it’s to win every game and to improve,” said Elam.

Benford seemed surprised that people outside a football locker might think it’s ok that two competing for the same job to not like or even have a problem with each other. He called that a low character move.

“I was raised to love all and respect all because you never know what happens in life,” said Benford.