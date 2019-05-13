EJ Manuel to reportedly retire

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Manuel addresses media after Bills scrimmage

EJ Manuel's much maligned career may finally be over.

ESPN's Field Yates tweeted Monday that Manuel is planning to retire from football.

Manuel signed with the Chiefs in the offseason to compete for their backup role. He played in 30 career games and threw for 3,767 yards, 20 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.

Chiefs backup QB EJ Manuel has retired. He was signed earlier this offseason. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 13, 2019

He was orginally a Bills first round pick, taken 16th overall in the 2013 NFL Draft.

He started 10 games in his rookie season as the Bills limped to a 6-10 record.

Manuel was handed the reigns to the offense at the start of 2014 and led Buffalo to a 2-2 record before being benched in favor of Kyle Orton, who was signed as a free agent in August of that year.

Orton helped Buffalo to a 9-7 overall record to secure the franchise's first winning record in 11 seasons, but retired after the season.

Buffalo did not pick up Manuel's fifth year option, leaving him as a free agent follwing the 2017 campaign. The former Florida State quarterback signed as a backup with Oakland and played in only two games for the Raiders.