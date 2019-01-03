Edmunds named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month

Bills rookie linebacker Tremaine Edmunds has been named the NFL Rookie defensive player of the month for December.

The 20-year old out of Virginia Tech racked up 53 tackles, 2 interceptions and a sack in 5 December games.

He recorded his first career interception on December 9 against the Jets, becoming the youngest player in league history to record an interception.

Edmunds was chosen by the Bills with the 16th pick in the first round of last year’s draft. In his first NFL season he recorded 121 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 2 interceptions and 12 passes defended.