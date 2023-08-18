ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver heads into his fifth season in the league, with a big extension in his back pocket signed this summer.

But that payday, over $45 million guaranteed, has him back at square one.

“I kind of feel like a rookie again,” said Oliver. “You know when you come in as a rookie trying to prove yourself? Obviously, when you’re a rookie you get paid and you’re trying to prove yourself, again. So now it’s just proving why they gave you the money. It’s just doing the same things and building on what I’ve already done.”

That mindset is nothing new for Oliver. It’s part of the reason why general manager Brandon Beane said earlier this offseason that they think that his best football is still in front of him.

“It’s just how I am. Coming way back from high school, just walking around with a chip on my shoulder,” said Oliver. “I feel like the first four years is one contract, now it’s the next. It’s like, alright, that’s behind me, now let me go out and prove myself once again.”

What is new for Oliver is the defensive play caller in the huddle. Gone is Tremaine Edmunds, in is a rotating cast of characters trying to replace him at middle linebacker. And that change is taking some getting used to.

“The craziest part is you get so used to [Tremaine’s voice] and you hear that voice. And when someone else is calling the plays, you’re like ‘Who the hell is that talking?’ That’s been the hardest part,” said Oliver. “Even when Tremaine was tired and he was mumbling, I know what he was saying.”

Oliver says that when they aren’t mumbling, the linebackers competing for the job are in fact doing a good job of commanding the huddle.