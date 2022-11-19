Todd Argust has been here before.

He was working for the Lions in 2014 when the Bills had their first game moved to Michigan from Orchard Park due to snow. Argust was a big part of getting Ford Field ready for the Bills and Jets on Monday Night. He has zero concern about doing the same for the Bills and Browns this year.

“We’ve done this before,” Argust said. “I look forward to the challenge.”

Argust is originally from Bills country. He grew up in East Rochester. His first job in the NFL was with the Steelers and he then spent 14 years with the Browns in Cleveland. The first year Argust worked for the Lions was that 2014 season and he’s now the Senior Vice President in charge of Facilities for both Ford Field and the Lions’ Allen Park Training Facility.

The game in 2014 was played on Monday Night. That option was not available this year since the Bills are playing their next game back in Detroit against the Lions on Thanksgiving.

Making the preparation more difficult for Argust is an annual Thanksgiving carnival being held Friday night called the Hob Nobble Gobble. It’s a yearly fundraiser that clutters Ford Field with ferris wheels, tilt-a-whirls and other typical carnival games and rides. All that has to be gone in about 36 hours so the Bills and Browns can do battle Sunday.

Fortunately, Argust and his crew were already getting work done before the league even announced the game would be moved out of Orchard Park.

“Usually, we’ll get the word from the NFL that they’re considering us. So, we can start in our mind thinking through what we need to get done and making checklists,” Argust said. “Once the word comes out, we start reaching out to the people to order food, book staff, reach out to get people to work all the positions that need to support an NFL game.”

The Lions staff has a very good relationship with their brethren in Buffalo. After Buffalo’s last visit in 2014, the Bills sent the Lions pizza and wings as a thank you.

“I have a lot of friends in the Buffalo Bills organization. They are great to work with,” Argust said. “The NFL is like a little bit of a fraternity and we all try to help each other out. If the Lions are ever in a situation where we can’t play here, we’re sure that the Bills would love to host us in Buffalo.”

It would be an appropriate thank you. However, Argust will likely have to settle for more pizza and wings headed his way after the Bills enjoy unexpected Detroit hospitality for another weekend.