East Rochester man scores ticket, but misses Buffalo Bills playoff game for birth of son

EAST ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — Justin Fladd from East Rochester had a ticket for the historic Buffalo Bills Playoff Game last weekend, but a turn of fate left him watching the game on a hospital television, as he celebrated the birth of his new baby.

Fladd is a lifelong Bills fan and season ticket holder. When the team was heading to what would be its first playoff win in 25 years, he knew he needed to go.

“Our due date was January 4th and my lovely wife was like, if you get a chance to get a ticket, you got to get a ticket,” Fladd said.

It was the first game fans were allowed to attend in the stadium since pre-COVID restrictions. Fladd had enough seniority as a season ticket holder to get one of the few available tickets. He drove to orchard park Wednesday before the game for a COVID test, which came back negative.

Later that afternoon, he and his wife headed to their doctor for what should have been a standard appointment.

“And an hour later we were admitted and they said alright let’s have this baby,” Chelsea Fladd said.

Three days later, baby Fitzgerald — or “Fitzy” — was born, the night before the playoff game.

“What were the odds we were able to get tickets, we were able to be able to go to the playoff game and then lo and behold it would be 12 hours beforehand,” Chelsea said.

The couple ended up watching the historic game in the hospital, a game they will never forget — and the first they shared with their baby.

“To watch the playoff game in the hospital holding our son, pretty amazing experience in general,” Chelsea said.

“One of my favorite all time Buffalo Bills is Patrick. So his name almost was Fitz magic cause that was Ryan Fitz Patrick’s nickname,” Justin said.

And as for this Saturday’s Buffalo Bills game…

“My expectation is a win,” Justin said. “They’ve been playing great, Josh Allen and the boys.”

The couple also wanted to send a thank you to all the labor and delivery staff at Rochester General Hospital.