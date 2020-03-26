1  of  74
E.J. Gaines back for third stint with Bills

Buffalo Bills

Was released by Bills in 2019 after suffering training camp injury.

Posted: / Updated:

Buffalo Bills cornerback E.J. Gaines (28) talks to field judge Rick Patterson, center left, and back judge Dino Paganelli, left, as teammate Micah Hyde (23) looks on during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Rich Barnes)

Cornerback E.J. Gaines is back in Buffalo after signing a one-year deal with the team. The deal was first reported by the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

This is will be the third stint in Buffalo for Gaines. He originally came to the Bills in 2017 in the Sammy Watkins trade with the Rams. He started 11 games that season and finished fourth on the team with 9 pass breakups, had 1 interception, and forced 3 fumbles, good for second-most on the team.

In 2018, Gaines signed with the Cleveland Browns. He played in 6 games before being placed on injured reserve after suffering two concussions in a three-week span.

Gaines came back to Buffalo in 2019 but did not play in any regular season games. He suffered a core muscle injury in training camp and was placed on injured reserve. He was released a week later.

Gaines is the latest cornerback to sign with the Bills this offseason, after the signings of Josh Norman and Levi Wallace.

