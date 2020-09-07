Draft, develop, re-sign; GM Brandon Beane has brought model of sustaining success to Bills

Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White (27) celebrates after intercepting a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bills won 21-17. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Seeing the reaction of Bills Mafia on social media to Tre’Davious White’s contract extension made sense for two reasons. Fans were flipping out over it and rightfully so because he is the Bills’ best player. But also because this team hasn’t made moves like this in a long time.

This is what winning organizations do, they draft, develop and re-sign their own players and it’s a model of sustaining success that Brandon Beane has used here in Buffalo.

When he first took over as general manager, the Bills’ cap situation was a mess but he cleaned it up getting rid of unfavorable contracts and along the way making some unpopular decisions that had some fans throwing the “tank” word out there.

All of that got this organization to where it is today and that’s to be in a position to lock in guys like White to long-term deals.

“You want to talk about earning it, he’s done it since the day he walked in here, just so happy for him and his family,” Beane said on a zoom call with reporters.

“I’m happy we got it done before the season, he can take that off his shoulders and just play free and know that he’s got financial security for his family.”

“He’s a young man that we drafted here a few years ago and has done a phenomenal job both on and off the field. He brings a tremendous amount of energy to our team and he’s obviously well liked in the locker room so what more can I say about him in terms of the way he’s handled his first three years,” head coach Sean McDermott said on a zoom call with reporters.

White is now the second of McDermott’s draft picks as head coach of the Bills they’ve signed to a long-term deal, left tackle Dion Dawkins was the first.

“Overall we’ve had a plan of clean this cap up, and then draft, develop and re-sign. We want to grow our own guys here. Obviously part of that process is we had to bring in some players that fit what we do. A lot of times it was guys that we’re familiar with me or Sean or a coach on staff just someone that we knew fit the culture to help us get this thing going,” Beane explained.

“Moving forward I think you’ll mostly see us now doing this the Dion Dawkins, the Tre White’s and the others that come along with it.”

The tough thing is there are going to be good players, players they really value that they aren’t going to be able to keep.

“Now as we know with the COVID world and with where the cap’s at there’s gonna be some guys that we can’t re-sign at some point you know we want them all but it just doesn’t work that way so we’ll get through this season and then we’ll see what happens after that. We’ll see where the cap is,” Beane said.

And seeing guys like White and Dawkins sign these deals is also appealing and encouraging to other draft picks on the roster.

“It gives us a lot of belief in ourselves that if they’re retaining guys like that like Dion and Tre that are signing huge contracts that they deserve and earned it’s really exciting for us knowing that they see the same talent and that we’re gonna be in the system. I hope to be here for a really long time so I hope to just keep developing, keep getting better every day so hopefully I can be in their shoes one day,” tight end Dawson Knox said.

You’d think linebacker Matt Milano would be in line next for a contract extension.

I also joked with Beane and asked so are you up next now that White, Dawkins and McDermott are locked in. He laughed and said he’s focused on the players and coaches but it will “happen when it’s suppose to happen”.