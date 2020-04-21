Dolphins won’t trade the house to land a QB

Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post joins Thad Brown to discuss the Miami Dolphins’ draft plans as a part of News 8’s AFC East draft preview.

Schad is calling this year’s draft the most important in Dolphins franchise history, with offense taking priority in Miami. Schad explains Dolphins’ general manager Chris Grier could use the fifth overall pick to get a starting left tackle and take their franchise quarterback, either Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa or Oregon’s Justin Herbert, with their second pick. “This could be the most difficult decision of Chris Grier’s life,” said Schad. If neither QB is available at 18, he expressed the team could pick Jordan Love of Utah State.

Another possibility would be utilizing draft capital to move up to take a quarterback higher in the first round, but not to trade Detroit for the third overall pick. “The Dolphins have so many needs,” said Schad. “There are so many positions they want to fill, they would rather not give someone up in the lottery.” Grier would likely try to trade for a pick in the 10-14 range.