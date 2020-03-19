Dion Dawkins sends COVID-19 message to Bills fans

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, left, celebrates his touchdown pass to offensive tackle Dion Dawkins, center, in the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Dion Dawkins is reminding Bills fans not to play around in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Bills left tackle urges fans to practice social distancing as best they can, as well as sanitizing spaces and wash hands as often as possible.

“We have to stay as clean as possible to beat this thing,” Dawkins pleads in a video posted to the Buffalo Bills Twitter on Wednesday evening.

“Let’s stay clean, keep it icy, keep it shnowy,” said Dawkins, referring to his signature catchphrase. “Let’s beat this thing.”