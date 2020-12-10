Will it be a December to remember for the Bills? Stefon Diggs thinks so

Buffalo Bills receiver Stefon Diggs (14) warms up prior to the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Orchard park, N.Y., Monday Oct. 19, 2020. (AP/ Photo Jeffrey T. Barnes)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — Stefon Diggs watched the Bills playoff loss to the Texans from afar.

Diggs saw a team that was “primed, but things didn’t go as planned.” Almost a full year later, Diggs is a part of that group that fell in January. He knows this year the Bills can go further.

The journey to the playoffs has already begun and the competition has always mattered, but there is something about December, Diggs says, that brings a team together.

“You find out who your team is in December,” said Diggs. “It’s up to December football to carry us where we want to go.”

December football for the Bills is all in primetime, four consecutive games on the national stage. The Bills already locked up a win over the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football, their first win on a Monday since 1999.

Up next, the Bills host the once beaten Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night in Orchard Park. The Steelers will be coming into Buffalo with a vengeance, starting with that defense.

“They’re active, they fly around, they send pressure on every down,” said Diggs. “It’s definitely going to be a task for us, something we look forward to and another challenge. That’s something we thrive on.”

With so many possibilities to clinch a playoff spot beginning this weekend, Buffalo’s one game at a time attitude remains because of the Bills’ record. Getting overwhelmed by scenarios and possibilities could push the team further away from their playoff goal.

“We gotta control what we gotta control,” said Diggs. “We gotta win.”

The Bills clinched their playoff spot last year with a win on Sunday Night Football in Pittsburgh. They could very well do that again this year.

A win on Sunday night over the Steelers, as well a Ravens loss, Dolphins loss, Raiders loss, and Patriots loss or tie, could lock up a Bills playoff spot by the end of Week 14.