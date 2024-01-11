ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — Stefon Diggs spoke to the Western New York media for the first time in weeks on Thursday. The Bills wide receiver believes the Bills are more battle-tested as they head into the postseason.

His belief is due to the fact that no one jumped off the bandwagon in the locker room while the Bills were losing midseason. Although he has an analogy that involves an entirely different item with wheels.

“When we were losing, nobody kind of jumped out of the wheelbarrow,” said Diggs. “We had some shifting. You know players get hurt. Coaches [get fired]. Everything that could’ve happened, happened.”

Buffalo began the season 3-1 with all three victories coming by 28 points or more. However, as injuries bit the defense and the offense struggled with consistency, the Bills lost five of the their next eight games heading into the bye week.

With a 6-6 record and slim postseason chances, the Bills turned things around and won five straight games to secure the two seed in the AFC playoffs.

“We rode the rollercoaster a little bit in terms of having wins and losses,” said Diggs. “I’m not going to say we got hot at the right time, but we started winning at the right time. Towards the tail end of the year, you start finding yourself and what kind of team you got. I feel like we really found ways to use the pieces that we got. So to continue to push that narrative of success is coming.”

Diggs said a recent three game stretch where his snap count was noticeably down is something he doesn’t have any control over. He added that he has full confidence in whoever is on the field offensively.

In terms of his production on the field, Diggs has not had a game with 100 or more receiving yards in 11 straight games. In December, the Bills wide receiver averaged just under 32 receiving yards per game.

“I try to keep my personal feelings out,” said Diggs.