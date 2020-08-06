Devin Singletary prepares for a leadership role in his second season

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 27: Devin Singletary #26 of the Buffalo Bills signals while scoring a touchdown off of a pass from Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills during the third quarter of an NFL game at New Era Field on October 27, 2019 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — Bills running back Devin Singletary hit the rookie jackpot ending up in a backfield with veteran Frank Gore.

The NFL’s all-time third leading rusher provided the former third round pick with a plethora of knowledge during the one season they spent together.

“I learned a lot from him just from talking to him, just from being around him, just from watching him,” said Singletary. “I’m definitely confident, definitely comfortable, I’m ready.”

The two still talk, but Singletary knows all eyes are on him, from Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll to Josh Allen. He does not view it as pressure though, justa natural progression of his football career.

“There’s no change in mindset,” said Singletary. “You always want to be better than you were the year before, you always want to keep your foot on the gas pedal.”

Singletary is sliding into the leadership role in the backfield, with the team’s addition of Utah’s Zack Moss. Moss, another third round pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, is also south Florida guy with a lot of potential.

“Zack’s been good, he’s picking up the playbook fast,” said Singletary. “He’s another piece to the puzzle.”

What may be the biggest piece of the offensive puzzle is the passing game. The addition of Stefon Diggs will open things up for the running game.

“It has been fun to see those guys out there working and building chemistry,” said Singeltary.

As for Diggs?

“He’s a beast.”