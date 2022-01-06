Despite torn ACL, Tre’Davious White still doing all he can to help the Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — The season for Tre’Davious White ended on Thanksgiving when he tore his ACL during the Bills win over the Saints. White is still having an impact on the Bills as they head towards the postseason and is a regular presence at One Bills Drive.

He and his scooter.

While White rehabs, he remains in the ear of his Bills defensive teammates. That goes especially for cornerback Levi Wallace, who is now the de facto number one corner in Buffalo.

Wallace admitted on Wednesday that White’s injury took an emotional toll on him as it did with many within the organization.

“That really hurt me. I think it messed me up a little bit mentally, if I could be honest,” Wallace said. “Just knowing that a lot more was going to be put on my shoulders. I was looking forward to the challenge, but just not expecting it to happen like that.”

So far, Wallace and White’s replacement, Dane Jackson, have been plenty equal to the task. Since White went down, the Bills have allowed 170 passing yards to only Tom Brady and the Bucs’ passing juggernaut. There’s no doubt that the weather and the less than imposing slate of offenses during that stretch have been a benefit, but there is still pride at the work being done by the Buffalo secondary.

As the most experienced healthy corner, Wallace has taken some of the leadership responsibility upon himself. He and Jackson have a bit of a bond. Wallace was an undrafted free agent and Jackson was a 7th round pick, just one notch up from undrafted.

Wallace texted Jackson the first day Jackson joined the Bills and has taken the second year player under his wing. The two were in a position battle to start camp this season, but that never stopped Wallace from teaching Jackson during the offseason. Wallace said he only wants the best for the Buffalo Bills. He also rightly points out that, whether it be Covid or an injury, there were plenty of reasons to have a guy like Jackson as ready as possible.

All that work with Jackson is paying off now that the Bills need him.

“I just tried to mold him to be a better player each and every week,” Wallace said. “He’s done a fantastic job so far. Just seeing him grow the way that he has, it’s been unbelievable. He accepted the challenge. I’m just trying to help guide him.”

“I think that just shows the camaraderie and how tight we are in the secondary,” Jordan Poyer said. “For a guy like Tre’Davious to go down and have a second year player come in, it’s almost like we haven’t missed a beat.”

Poyer has been impressed by Wallace, too. This is the third straight season Wallace fought off a challenger to keep the starting job as the second corner. Now, he has White’s old job fighting off the other team’s best receiver more often than not.

“Levi doesn’t get as much love as he deserves,” Poyer said. “He’s done a lot of really good things in our defense. He’s an extremely smart football player. Someone I trust 1000 percent.”

That’s about the same trust Wallace has in White. Wallace says White has been texting regularly to go over film or discuss technique.

“He’s still an All-Pro off the field, too,” Wallace said. “I don’t feel like I’m alone out there. Time and time again, he just comes through and looks out for us no matter the pain that he’s going through with his rehab.”

Wallace says with a laugh that, sometimes, he begs White to turn down the firehose of knowledge the All-Pro is pointing at Wallace.

“He’s always trying to critique me. I’m like, ‘All right T-White. I get it brother. Relax, man. Just worry about yourself.’ He just wants the best for me. You love to have a guy like that in your corner for sure,” Wallace said.

Even without White, the Bills still believe they have a number one defense and a number one secondary. The number back that up. Buffalo is still first in yards allowed per play, passing yards allowed and passing touchdowns allowed.

White has made it clear to Wallace he expects nothing less.

“He said, ‘This is not over because of me. Y’all go out there and try to win a Super Bowl’,” Wallace said.

Even if he won’t be on the field the rest of this season, White will still have a hand and a voice in making that happen.