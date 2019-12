Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White (27) lines up against the Dallas Cowboys during an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White has been named to his first Pro-Bowl.

White has developed into one of the NFL’s top shutdown cornerbacks and is tied for the league lead with 6 interceptions.

Tre’Davious was the only Bills player named to the Pro-Bowl.

The game is played on January 26th in Orlando, Fl.