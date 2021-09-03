Despite not ‘officially’ locking up CB2 battle, Wallace happy to compete

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — Sean McDermott said today he’s got a feel for who the starter will be at the second cornerback position, but that the competition is still ongoing.

Odds are, if you gave McDermott truth serum he’d probably say what many have seen the last few weeks— that all signs point to Levi Wallace earning the job over Dane Jackson.

But that’s okay with Wallace. For him, competition is an old friend.

“That just comes with the job. I mean, football is competing. If you don’t want to compete, you shouldn’t be in the league,” said Wallace. “That’s just my mindset. I want to be the best, I want to be better than [Tre] White.”

“These guys know, the same for my job, there’s a million people outside that gate waiting to take my job and I know they feel the same,” said head coach Sean McDermott. “That’s a healthy mentality that you continue to grow every day and stay competitive and know that these spots are earned daily.”

Wallace raves about how little this team takes for granted, which includes simply making the final 53-man roster, something that should still earn Wallace some credit as a player who went undrafted.

“You’ve got guys who have been cut, second and third-round guys, all the way to undrafted,” said Wallace. “You never know and you never take for granted the opportunities you have to make a roster and each and every day I wake up grateful.”

Wallace and the entire Bills defense did regress a little bit last year, from a top-five group in 2019 to a middle-of-the-pack unit in 2020. Wallace said one of the changes the Bills had to get used to was having an offense that scored points so quickly.

“We had to adjust our mindset because we were forcing teams to pass as fast as we did,” said Wallace.

You can be sure it’s something the Bills will be ready for in 2021