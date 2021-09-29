Despite being heavy favorites, Bills not taking Texans for granted

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — Bills fans are expecting a blowout of the Texans on Sunday. Bills players are not.

The Bills opened as 17-point favorites for only the 7th time in team history. They’re currently between 16 and 17-point favorites depending on what sportsbook you look at.

The last time that happened was two years ago at home against Miami in a game the Bills trailed after halftime. This group also beat Minnesota as a 16.5 point underdog three years ago in Minnesota. There will be little worry about overlooking the Texans.

“They play extremely hard. They’ve got some really good players, some really talented players on defense,” said Josh Allen, this week’s AFC Offensive Player of the Week. “They do a really good job of taking the ball away. So again, whatever people want to say, it’s a week-to-week league and this is a team that’s going to win a lot of games and we’ve got to be extremely prepared for them.”

Center Mitch Morse knows that you can’t take anyone for granted, that anyone can make you look foolish if you don’t take them seriously.

“People ask who’s the best player I play against, it’s the person I’m playing at that time,” said Morse. “I mean, every dude is a nightmare to block in my opinion in this league. There’s a reason why they play in the NFL.”

On the other sideline of that upset win for the Bills in Minnesota was Stefon Diggs. Especially after a bit of a surprising loss for the Bills to the Steelers in Week One, he’s not taking anything for granted.

“I try not to think too much about favorites because if they come to play and have a good game plan, any team can win,” said Diggs. “I feel like we had that experience the first game of the season. I’m not going to say that we were supposed to win, because that’s a great team, but you always expect to win. You always expect to play really well and we didn’t. Having that humbling experience early, I’d rather have it happen earlier than later.

There should be no worries about the Bills looking ahead to next weekend’s clash with the Cheifs. Allen said he didn’t even know Kansas City was next on the schedule.

Sean McDermott summed up why this team will only be thinking Texans this week. “If you don’t, you get your butt kicked.”

And McDermott didn’t say ‘butt’