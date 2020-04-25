1  of  75
Closings
Bills take UCF WR Gabe Davis in 4th round of the NFL Draft

Buffalo Bills

Davis says he's excited to head to Buffalo and work with Josh Allen

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The NFL draft is wrapping up and the Bills have a handful of picks to make before their weekend is over. In the second round, the Bills took Iowa DE AJ Epenesa. In the third round, the Bills drafted Utah RB Zack Moss.

Round 4, Pick 128- UCF WR Gabriel Davis

With the Bills fourth-round pick, the Bills gave Josh Allen another weapon with wide receiver Gabriel Davis from the University of Central Florida.

Davis was named first-team All-AAC in 2019, racking up 1,241 yards and 12 touchdowns in his junior season. For his career, he totaled 2,447 yards and 23 touchdowns. The Bills showed a lot of interest in Davis throughout the draft process, and he’s thrilled with where he ended up.

Davis is 6’2”, 216 pounds and ran a 4.54 in the 40-yard dash at the NFL combine. He describes himself as a big, physical, smart receiver who can do it all.

Davis provides a big target for Josh Allen and adds some youth to a group that features Cole Beasley and John Brown, who are both 30. The Bills traded their first-round pick for Stefon Diggs, and the Bills newest receiver says he’s ready to learn from Diggs and the rest of the unit.

Not only is Davis looking forward to learning from the team’s receivers, he’s excited to hone is craft going against Tre’Davious White, Josh Norman, and the rest of the Bills defensive backs in practice.

