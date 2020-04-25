Bills take UCF WR Gabe Davis in 4th round of the NFL Draft

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The NFL draft is wrapping up and the Bills have a handful of picks to make before their weekend is over. In the second round, the Bills took Iowa DE AJ Epenesa. In the third round, the Bills drafted Utah RB Zack Moss.

Round 4, Pick 128- UCF WR Gabriel Davis

With the Bills fourth-round pick, the Bills gave Josh Allen another weapon with wide receiver Gabriel Davis from the University of Central Florida.

#Bills new WR @DavisGB1 on his QB @JoshAllenQB "He's a competitor. He wants to win, he shows that every single time he plays, a big quarterback. He knows how to throw the football. Seems like a great guy. I'm just ready, ready for this opportunity." @News_8 pic.twitter.com/dPJ27G4iPK — AJ Feldman (@AJFeldmanTV) April 25, 2020

Davis was named first-team All-AAC in 2019, racking up 1,241 yards and 12 touchdowns in his junior season. For his career, he totaled 2,447 yards and 23 touchdowns. The Bills showed a lot of interest in Davis throughout the draft process, and he’s thrilled with where he ended up.

#Bills new WR Gabe Davis says he's happy where he landed. "Obviously, I know they're a great organization. They love me, they showed a lot of interest. I'm actually happy to be with a team that actually showed an interest in the beginning and now they've picked me in the draft." pic.twitter.com/rDGHTfaZs1 — AJ Feldman (@AJFeldmanTV) April 25, 2020

Davis is 6’2”, 216 pounds and ran a 4.54 in the 40-yard dash at the NFL combine. He describes himself as a big, physical, smart receiver who can do it all.

New #Bills WR Gabe Davis sounds like a Sean McDermott type of guy. "I feel like that's what separates me from everybody because I'm not only a dog when the ball's in the air, but I'm a dog when it's not in my hands and I have to make a block." 💪 @News_8 pic.twitter.com/S1K1Q5HAFm — AJ Feldman (@AJFeldmanTV) April 25, 2020

Davis provides a big target for Josh Allen and adds some youth to a group that features Cole Beasley and John Brown, who are both 30. The Bills traded their first-round pick for Stefon Diggs, and the Bills newest receiver says he’s ready to learn from Diggs and the rest of the unit.

Bills 4th-rounder Gabe Davis says he's excited to join the Bills WR room.



"You come into the NFL to compete and I feel like that's what I've came to do, compete. They have a lot of great receivers…I get to learn from all those guys." @News_8 pic.twitter.com/8ateb5ZZO1 — AJ Feldman (@AJFeldmanTV) April 25, 2020

Not only is Davis looking forward to learning from the team’s receivers, he’s excited to hone is craft going against Tre’Davious White, Josh Norman, and the rest of the Bills defensive backs in practice.