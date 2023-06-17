The Bills tight end said the number of campers tripled from last year

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — While many Bills players are already on vacation after two days of minicamp this week, tight end Dawson Knox decided to stay in Western New York a bit longer. Knox hosted his 2nd annual football camp at Nazareth College.

The camp will run from June 16th to 17th. It’s offered to boys and girls from the 1st through 8th grade.

Dawson Knox loves the kids 🏈



The #Bills TE is hosting his 2nd annual football camp at Nazareth College this weekend #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/c2WV4yplgQ — Carl Jones (@Jones11_) June 17, 2023

The campers will learn a lot from the Bills tight end during the camp including fundamental football skills. But it’s also a chance for Knox to wind back the clock a bit and take it back to his own childhood.

“There’s a lot of kids out here that are just excited to be here,” said Knox. “It’s very humbling. I try to go back to when I was their age and their shoes. Looking up to any professional athlete like they were superheroes. Kind of got to remind myself that there’s a big platform here. I can have a big influence on these kids today. Hopefully say one or two things that they might remember past just today.”

Knox said the number of participants tripled from last year’s inaugural camp and this is a chance to give back to an area that’s done so much for him

“I really don’t feel like it’s me going out of my way to do anything,” said Knox. “It doesn’t feel like I’m doing anyone a favor. It really is kind of a fun thing to be able to give back and give back in this community even though it’s a little outside of Buffalo. We might as well be in Orchard Park the way it feels out here.”

Many of the top collegiate coaches and players in the area helped out Knox in running the camp.