Dawkins not progressing as expected, other notes from Sunday camp

ORCHARD PARK, NY – OCTOBER 27: Dion Dawkins #73 of the Buffalo Bills against the Philadelphia Eagles at New Era Field on October 27, 2019 in Orchard Park, New York. Eagles beat the Bills 31 to 13. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — Left tackle Dion Dawkins was activated off the COVID/Reserve list on Friday after missing all of training camp. It was not until Wednesday that he was seen doing light stretches without a mask. Sean McDermott did not mince words about his left tackle’s struggles getting back into the swing of things.

“He’s not close to where he needs to be to help us. He’s got a long road here,” said McDermott. “He’s gonna control what he can control and so are we. He’s gotta continue to work hard to get himself back to where – this is going on week four of training camp at this point. He’s missed a lot of time.”

Despite the frustration with Dawkins’ performance, the Bills did get some good news on the injury front. Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders returned to practice on Sunday. Sean McDermott felt he may be more active this week.

Zack Moss and Stefon Diggs were out due to injury, while Tre’Davious White was missing from practice for personal reasons.

The Bills became the first team in the league to make cuts to their training camp roster on Sunday, releasing OL Marquel Harrell, OL Caleb Benenoch, OL Syrus Tuitele, DT Eli Ankou, and LB Mike Bell.

Per NFL rules, each team has to release five players by Tuesday. Teams have to cut another five players by the following Tuesday. Large-scale decisions are coming in two weeks, to get the roster down to 53 players.