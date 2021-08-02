Dane Jackson just being himself as he tries to win Bills starting job

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – NOVEMBER 15: Cornerback Dane Jackson #30 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates after recovering a fumble during the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 15, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — In just his third game as a pro, Dane Jackson had quite a welcome to the NFL moment. Against the Cardinals on the very first drive of the game, it was third and goal— him and DeAndre Hopkins.

“I see Kyle Murray kind of looking over and I just see DeAndre Hopkins ready,” said Jackson. “He’s lined up and ready to go so I knew it was coming my way.”

Jackson got the stop and credits teammates for giving him the confidence to make it.

That includes Levi Wallace, who has the job Jackson is trying to steal this summer. And yet, both players are still building each other up.

“From day one since I walked in this building, it’s always been all love from Levi,” said Jackson. When I got drafted he was the first person that reached out to me on Instagram. He direct messaged me, welcomed me to the family. I don’t see it being any different now that we’re competing for the job.”

“We’re brothers on this field,” said Wallace. “You know the Bills. Everyone’s out here, we’re a family. Dane and I have been together, this is our second year now. We’re just trying to make each other better. If he’s getting better, I’m getting better.”

Off-coverage and aggressiveness with tackling are the primary items Jackson wants to improve this year.

Becoming the starter at corner might actually be simpler.

“I think it’s just being me, honestly,” Jackson said. “I can’t get too caught up in what’s going on here, what’s going on there. If I’m myself and just making the plays that I’m supposed to make, good things will happen.”

John Butler, the team defensive back’s coach, says it’ll be an extended process extending into the season to see who gets playing time.

“It’s just going to come down to who produces more over the long-term of camp and then it’s going to continue to be a day-to-day battle with everything that we’re doing,” said Butler.

Only one guy can be on the field for week one, but both will have an impact on every snap this year.