ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — Not one projected starter played in last week’s preseason game against the Colts including third year cornerback Dane Jackson. Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier provided some clarity on why that’s the case.

“His experience matters although it’s limited in the grand scheme of things,” said Frazier. “For us, he’s ahead of the rookie corners that we have.”

The coaches aren’t the only ones who are impressed by Jackson’s play so far. Fellow defensive back Cam Lewis even nicknamed Jackson, ‘straps’ for his lockdown man coverage ability.

“I’ll say his football IQ, his knowledge of the game is good and he’s getting better each and every day,” said Lewis. “Like I said his man coverage is good like really good.”

Jackson has made his presence on the field securing a starting role for the time being. But he’s also making an impact off the field as well.

“Dane is a jokester,” said Bills safety Damar Hamlin. “Like little do people know. Dane got all the jokes in the world. Like I can come back to Dane and he’ll pick me up no matter what. That’s like a brother to me.”

Hamlin played college football with Jackson at the University of Pittsburgh so this isn’t their first rodeo together. He stated that he never feels alone with Jackson around.

“It’s an added gift having Jackson on the team,” said Hamlin.