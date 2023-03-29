ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — It’s National Athletic Training Month. At the New York State Capitol, two men were honored for their life saving measures that played out on national television.

“We know Damar, so that was additional motivation for us to save our brother,” said Denny Kellington, an athletic trainer for the Buffalo Bills.

A life-threatening emergency unfolded on live television. The nation watched as Buffalo Bills Player Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during a game in early January.

Athletic trainers Denny Kellington and Nate Breske rushed to his side along with other emergency personnel.

“We worked extremely hard. It wasn’t just one person. It was a cumulation of all of us. And from Nate taking the head, to myself on the side doing CPR, Dr. White maintaining the pulse—just the fluidity of our communication was key and Nate and I will both attest to it. What we do for our preparation in the summer leading into training camp, I think is first class.”

Their quick actions and training helping to save Hamlin’s life, inspiring many to learn CPR.

At the Capitol on Wednesday, the two were honored while surrounded by athletic trainers from around the state. Each trainer shared their stories, and emphasized the importance of their job.

“Right now, anyone can call themselves an athletic trainer and that’s not appropriate, especially if they are taking care of your kids or your friends kids,” said Kellington. You want to make sure you have a highly skilled athletic trainer servicing youth sports, servicing the colleges, etc.”

Senator Jamaal Bailey wants to get legislation passed this year to allow licenses for athletic trainers here in New York State.

Meanwhile, at the Nation’s Capitol, Damar Hamlin is pushing for federal legislation that would require AEDs at school sporting events, something that could help save lives