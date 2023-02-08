BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin is this year’s recipient of the Alan Page Community Award, as voted on by the National Football League Players’ Association, recognizing his community service, inspirational recovery from going into cardiac arrest during a game, and the outpouring of charity that followed.

Hamlin was presented with the award and a $100,000 donation to his Chasing M’s Foundation by NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith on Wednesday in Phoenix, the site of Super Bowl LVII.

“It’s a blessing to be a blessing,” Hamlin said in his acceptance speech. “With that being said, I plan to never take this position for granted, and always have an urgent approach in helping my community and helping communities across the world.”

The Alan Page Community Award is regarded as the highest honor that the NFLPA can bestow upon a player. It is given each year to a player who goes above and beyond to perform community service in his team’s city or his hometown.

Hamlin was one of five finalists for the award after he was named Week 18 NFLPA Community MVP. Since going into cardiac arrest and collapsing on the field during Buffalo’s game in Cincinnati on Jan. 2, Hamlin has inspired NFL fans with his recovery. His foundation, which held a community toy drive in December, has raised more than $9 million.

“Giving back to the community has always been a big part of who I am,” Hamlin said. “I’m thankful for my father, growing up, watching him do community days, and I was waiting for my time when it came.”