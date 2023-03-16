BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin is “dialed in” and intends to play this coming season, Bills general manager Brandon Beane said Thursday, two and a half months since Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hamlin said around the time of the Super Bowl that he would like to return to football “eventually.” Beane’s comments were the strongest to date indicating Hamlin could suit up for the Bills in 2023.

“Had a great visit with him a couple days ago and he’s in great spirits,” Beane said. “He’s off the ‘world tour’ that he and I laughed about with all the sporting events [Hamlin was invited to] and everything else. He’s dialed in. He definitely has every intention to play.”

Hamlin was taken by ambulance to University of Cincinnati Medical Center after collapsing during the first quarter of a Jan. 2 game against the Bengals. The game was canceled.

Hamlin was held in intensive care for a week while “Prayers for 3” and donations to his charity poured in. He was deemed healthy enough to be transferred to a Buffalo hospital seven days after the incident; two days after that, he was released and allowed to continue recovering at home.

Beane said Hamlin still needs to be cleared by doctors, but is “trending in the right direction.”

“He’s got, I know of one more [doctor] visit,” Beane said. “I think they’ll get wrapped up some time in April, as it stands now — that could always change if he sees someone in April who says, hey, I want you to come back in May. But everything has checked out to this point so it’s trending in the right direction. But we’ll get him through all those and we’ll make sure all of our medical people are hearing all of those opinions on each visit and make sure that we’re all on the same page of what it would look like.

“But were rooting for him. He wants to do it and we want to see him do it. That’s probably where it’s at today.”