PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin cleared another hurdle in his road to recovery on Monday when he went through his first practice with pads on at Bills training camp.

What made the moment even more special was the fact that his family was there to support him. Hamlin was joined at practice by his parents Mario and Nina, his younger brother Damir, as well as his agent Ira Turner for the milestone.

“You see how I brighten up when you talk about my family. It means everything to me,” said Hamlin after practice. “These are the same people that were in the room with me when I was in the hospital bed going through my worst moments of the process.”

Hamlin recalled his younger brother teasing him in the hospital room that he was faster than him at the time. On Monday, the two were tossing a football around and playing together after practice.

Damar Hamlin hasn't even played a game yet and he's back to making tackles and forcing turnovers.#Bills #BillsMafia @News_8 pic.twitter.com/AsQJvMoi8d — AJ Feldman (@AJFeldmanTV) July 31, 2023

“Just to have them out there I’m thinking about moments like that,” said Hamlin. “We overcame a lot my entire life. This is just another milestone in that journey. It might be one of the biggest ones but it’s just another milestone in the journey, another hurdle we’ve overcame. That’s kind of been our story all along if you check the receipts.”

After practice, hundreds of fans gathered around Hamlin to try and get his autograph. Assisting in the process was Damir, who handed Damar items to be signed.