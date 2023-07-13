ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Buffalo Bills’ training staff was presented the Pat Tillman Award by Bills safety Damar Hamlin following his cardiac arrest back in January.

During a game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Hamlin made a tackle, got back up, and then immediately collapsed on the field. Many trainers took to the field to perform CPR on him — restoring his heartbeat before he was taken to the UC Medical Center.

Fast forward to the ESPY Awards in July — an emotional Hamlin took to the stage to a standing ovation. He then welcomed the Bills’ training staff to the stage and then engaged in a group hug with them.

Nate Breske, the head athletic trainer for the Bills, presented his speech thanking the Bills and Bengals athletic training and medical staff, as well as the paramedics and staff at UC Medical Center.

Breske says that he hopes everyone who watched the award show takes away one message that could lead to saving lives.

“If there is one thing we hope you take away from this tonight: learn CPR and how to use an AED because they save lives,” said Breske. “Set a goal for yourself. Do it this summer before football season, you don’t have to be perfect. We always say doing something is better than doing nothing.”

Recently, Hamlin’s Chasing M’s Foundation provided free CPR training at PNC Park in Pittsburgh as part of the CPR Tour. The goal of the tour is to distribute medical treatment and promote life-saving techniques.