ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Damar Hamlin has been practicing with the Bills ever since the beginning of the training camp at St. John Fisher University — but Monday was the first day he did so with pads.

Hamlin entered the training camp wearing his pads for the first time since his cardiac arrest back in January. Fans can be heard cheering for Hamlin as he prepares for a day of practice.

After his recovery from when he collapsed on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Hamlin was fully cleared to return back to the field in June. When he arrived on the first day of training camp, he received one of the biggest cheers out of all the players.

In addition to Hamlin returning in pads, New York’s first mobile CPR training station will be at the training camp to teach fans how to perform life-saving techniques. Officials cited Hamlin’s cardiac arrest as to one of the main reasons the station was created.

