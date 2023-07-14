ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Dalton Kincaid, the tight end for the Buffalo Bills, will meet local fans this Saturday at Van Bortel Ford in East Rochester — all for a good cause!

Kincaid will be at the dealership to meet with fans while raising funds for Camp Puzzle Peace — an organization that supports families experiencing autism.

The organization provides family experiences through the ADK Family Camp, Community Connections, and the Autism Nature Trail.

For those going to meet Kincaid, they can donate money to receive a memento at the door to present to Kincaid.

Local Bills fans can expect to meet Kincaid between 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Van Bortel Ford on Marsh Road.