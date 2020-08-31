Critical decisions looming on the horizon for Bills roster

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With training camp having come to an end and the first game of the 2020 NFL season quickly approaching, some tough choices are going to be made in the upcoming weeks to whittle down the Buffalo Bills to a 53-man roster.

“This time of year we’re normally getting ready for the fourth preseason game, and getting ready to making critical decisions on the roster as we look ahead to the start of the season. One of those is not on the radar, but it’s also about us transitioning to a regular season schedule,” Bills head coach Sean McDermott said to reporters on Zoom on Monday. “Many players haven’t been with us, some have of course, but you do have that continuity piece that they can get into a routine and acclimate themselves that into a normal, regular season routine.”

“We’re doing that this week, we’ll continue that next week, all the while trying to balance the other two things I mentioned, so where do we go to get ready in terms of the roster, and continue to get ourselves ready for week one.”

For many veterans, training camp and preseason games are necessary evils to prepare them for the grind of the season. But for a lot of rookies and free agents, it’s their time to make enough of an impact to be chosen for the final roster. The absence of preseason games throws a wrench in that evaluation process.

“It’s a little early to ask that here I could give you a definitive answer, so much is on the plate right now. Having gone through it, I would like to see some level of preseason work so that we can use that as a measuring stick to see where we are, evaluate at a higher level,” McDermott said. “What we haven’t had this year is the planning piece, how do we simulate those situations and games.

“I need to take it one day at a time so I can assess after each day. Two, three weeks ago, I had a vision of where we wanted to go, I could plan that far out. But now we have to take it one day at a time, see where we are, then see those position battles that we need to in order to make those critical decisions,” McDermott said.