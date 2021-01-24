Countdown to Kickoff: Meet Bills superfan Ann Marie Jermyn

Earlier today you met famed Rochester-based Bills fan, Pinto Ron. Now we have another fan to introduce!

Ann Marie has two TV’s, Bills inspired furniture and loads of memorabilia. Signatures, jerseys, but also really thoughtful photos from the sidelines.

Naturally, she has an entire wall dedicated to Jim Kelly. We asked her for the history of her Bills shrine.

“It’s started at my other house quite a few years ago, but I’ve been here for four years and this was one of the first things I did was make it into my Chick Cave, got the floor all painted, got the white stripes on it and then the logo, just been collecting things for years.”



“Why? Because I love my Buffalo Bills. I love my Buffalo Bills. And why not? I have a place to come and just enjoy and feel like it’s football all year round.” Ann Marie Jermyn, Bills Superfan

Ann Marie also has a giant bottle of New York State bubbly dedicated to the Bills right on the label from 1991.

We asked her if she’d crack it open if they won the super bowl and said “Maybe we need two or three rings for that.”

Either way we know where she’ll be watching the game tonight.