ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) —

Kyle Hamilton has been called a unicorn. At worst, he’s the number one safety available in this month’s NFL draft.

With a pair of safeties on the wrong side of 30 and the high end of the salary cap, the Bills have been rumored to have interest in a trade up for Hamilton.

Former Notre Dame safety Shaun Crawford joined Thad Brown and Carl Jones to talk about what makes Hamilton so good and how he might work in Buffalo.

Among the highlights:

1:55- Thoughts on safety Kyle Hamilton from one of his teammates at Notre Dame

5:10- How does Hamilton’s skillset translate to the next level?

22:20- Are Daxton Hill, Jaquan Brisker, or Lewis Cine viable options for the Bills at 25?

26:50- Who is the top linebacker in this year’s class, Georgia’s Nakobe Dean or Utah’s Devin Lloyd?