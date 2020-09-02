Cornerback competition is complicated by Levi Wallace injury

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – SEPTEMBER 15: Buffalo Bills defensive back Levi Wallace (39) on the field prior to the National Football League game between the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills on September 15, 2019 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC-TV) — Sean McDermott began his Wednesday press conference with the Bills injury report. A previously injured cornerback was upgraded to limited, while another previously healthy corner took his place.

Veteran corner Josh Norman returned to limited practice after being out nearly two weeks. Levi Wallace was added to the injury report with a hamstring problem. The severity of Wallace’s injury is unknown, and is being evaluated day-to-day.

With a week and a half until the season opener, the second starting corner spot opposite of Tre White is still up for grabs. However, Wallace’s injury means he still will not be able to evaluate Norman and Wallace side-by-side.

“We’ve got to be smart with our approach here,” said McDermott. “The fact remains the next man up has to be ready to step up and step in to do his job at a high level.”

McDermott is familiar with Norman’s play but feels there is still work to be done with him. Even though Wallace is out for right now, McDermott praised him and his ability to grow during his time in Buffalo due to the person he is off the field.

“He’s very consistent for his age, which goes back to the way he was raised,” said McDermott. “He’s very comfortable and secure in who he is, which is the start to being a good football player.”

If neither Wallace or Norman are available to start in the second corner spot, McDermott feels Siran Neal could move outside. At this point, the starting job may go to whoever is back and healthy on September 13.