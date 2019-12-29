Conservative Bills fall at home to Jets 13-6 in regular season finale

Buffalo Bills cornerback Kevin Johnson (29) defends a pass to New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson (11) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — The Buffalo Bills (10-6) lost at home to the New York Jets (7-9) 13-6 in Sunday’s regular season finale.

With their playoff seeding locked up the Bills took a conservative approach to avoid any injury concerns and give their players some much-needed rest late in the season before the postseason.

I knew the Bills would be sitting a few players, but not this many. 3 WR playing today could either be a testament to their depth or a complete disaster https://t.co/5k0pu2wMHF — Alexa Ross (@AlexaRossTV) December 29, 2019

Those were the starters who didn’t take any snaps, but many players on both sides of the ball got preseason rotations throughout the game.

Sam Darnold’s 1-yard touchdown pass to Jamison Crowder in the fourth quarter was the game’s only touchdown. Bills kicker Stephen Hauschka connected on two field goals for the Bills’ only points. Jets kicker Sam Ficken also converted two fields goals in the defensive battle.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen was 3-5 for 5 yards before being relieved for backup Matt Barkley, who finished the game going 18-35 with 232 yards and one interception.

Bills receiver Duke Williams led the offensive effort with six catches for 106 yards.

Heading into the game against their AFC East rival, the Bills elected to rest most of their key players because their postseason fate was already sealed before kickoff.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Sam Darnold hit Jamison Crowder for a 1-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter and the New York Jets avoided finishing their fourth consecutive season with double-digit losses in a 13-6 win over the Buffalo Bills’ backups.

The Jets missed the playoffs for a ninth consecutive season but finished 7-9 under Adam Gase for their best record since going 10-6 in 2015.

The playoff-bound Bills had little to play for in resting most of their starters, including quarterback Josh Allen after the first quarter.

The Bills will play at AFC South champion Houston Texans in the wild-card round next weekend.