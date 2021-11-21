Colts, Jonathan Taylor run over Bills with dominant 41-15 victory

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 21: Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts avoids a tackle by A.J. Epenesa #57 of the Buffalo Bills during the first quarter at Highmark Stadium on November 21, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Kevin Hoffman/Getty Images)

Taylor runs for five touchdowns as Bills fall out of first place in AFC East

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — Back on their home field after a bounce-back win against the Jets, the Bills were looking to stack a winning streak together to keep ahead of the Patriots in the division race.

Jonathan Taylor had other ideas.

The second-year running back had five total touchdowns as the Colts ran all over the Bills for a commanding 41-15 victory.

Taylor had 32 carries for 185 yards and four touchdowns and added a 23-yard receiving touchdown as the Bills’ defense had no answers for the Colts’ physical offense.

Indy’s only four drives of the first half ended with three touchdowns and a field goal, each touchdown by Taylor.

Josh Allen threw an interception on the Bills’ first drive of the game but responded with a touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs to make it 14-7 early in the second quarter.

But after the Colts kicked a field goal, Isaiah McKenzie fell and fumbled on the ensuing kickoff return, which was returned to the Bills’ two yard-line. Taylor punched it in for another touchdown to make it 24-7. A missed field goal by Tyler Bass made that the halftime score.

Buffalo could not get anything going in the third quarter, with their drives ending with a three-and-out, a missed field, and an interception.

Taylor ran for two touchdowns in the second half, putting the game out of reach and pleasing his fantasy owners with five total scores.

Allen added a touchdown to Diggs with the game out of hand.

Allen ended the game with 21/35 passing with 209 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. He was sacked once.

Dawson Knox led all receivers with six catches for 80 yards while Diggs had only four catches for 23 yards, two of those going for touchdowns.

The Bills fall to 6-4 with the loss and trail the 7-4 Patriots in the division. They won’t get much time to mourn this loss, as they travel to New Orleans to play the Saints on Thanksgiving night.