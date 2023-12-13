ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After the Bills came around and triumphed over Kansas City, they are now going to host the Cowboys this upcoming weekend.

The Dallas Cowboys will be heading to Highmark Stadium to compete against the Bills this upcoming weekend. Coach McDermott described them as a talented team “that is hard to stop.”

McDermott explained to prepare for a strong team like the Cowboys, they have to start with themselves to ensure they are fundamentally strong before the game. With AJ Epenessa potentially out due to a rib injury, he said someone like Von Miller may need to step up for the team.

“I thought Von took a step forward last week in the Kansas City game and that’s what we’re continuing to look forward to — taking it one week at a time,” said McDermott. “It’s going to be next man-up.”

The Bills escaped their last game against the Chiefs with a 20-17 victory, albeit due to a mistake made by the Chiefs. When the game was over, things got tense when Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes had to be held back as he yelled at officials over what he believed was a missed offside call against Von Miller.

Even after that happened, Mahomes continued to rant about the missed call, even to Bills QB Josh Allen. Mahomes said he regretted how he behaved and issued an apology.

The Bills’ next game against the Cowboys will be Sunday, December 17 at 4:25 p.m.

The full press conference with Coach McDermott is available in the video player above.