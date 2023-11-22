ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As the Bills Mafia celebrates the team’s latest victory, the Bills are preparing to face their next opponents: the Philadelphia Eagles

After a change in offense coordinators, the Bills finally won another game, crushing the New York Jets 32-6. However, their next game will be against the Philadelphia Eagles, which may be a challenge for the Bills.

“Every year, they put together a Super Bowl-caliber team on the field, and that’s hard to do every year,” said McDermott. “They can throw the football, the weapons they have, to throw the football.”

Despite their previous victory, it still seemed like a lot happened at that game — for the local area, a Fairport native kicked the game off by singing the National Anthem. However, the end of the game didn’t end well as Dion Dawkins got into a shoving match with the Jets’ Michael Clemons.

After that altercation, Dawkins criticized the Jets, calling them “very disrespectful” and “unmanly.” During the game, Dawkins was flagged after continuously blocking Clemons even after the whistle.

The Bills will be facing the Eagles this upcoming Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. You can watch the game on News 8 WROC.