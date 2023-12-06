Editor’s Note: The full press conference is available at the bottom of this story.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Buffalo Head Coach Sean McDermott held his weekly media availability Wednesday afternoon amid domestic violence allegations against Bills’ edge-rusher Von Miller.

Coach McDermott announced that Miller will be on a “veteran rest day” to get him back to form, but he clarified that this was planned before his arrest on allegations of assaulting his pregnant girlfriend.

McDermott did not address the allegations, clarifying that he is focusing on practice before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend.

“Brandon [Beane] addressed it and that’s where we’re at,” McDermott said. “I don’t see a need to address it after it’s been addressed.”

Beane, the GM for the Bills, met with the media an hour earlier, where he confirmed that Miller is available to play in the next game, adding that they must allow the investigation to unfold and follow what the NFL says after it.

“If any of this were true, it would be out of character for the person we know,” said Beane.

Miller turned himself in to Dallas police near the end of November and was charged with domestic violence. He was released on a $5,000 bond.

In terms of the upcoming game, McDermott said that it will be a great challenge for the Bills, acknowledging that the Chiefs are “one heck of an opponent.”

The game will be played on Sunday at 4:25 p.m.

They recently lost to the Philadelphia Eagles 34-37.

Full Press Conference with Sean McDermott