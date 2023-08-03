ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Bills’ coach Sean McDermott will be holding a press conference at Bills Training Camp on Thursday morning.

Coach McDermott spoke first about former coach Marv Levy, wishing him a happy 98th birthday while also reminiscing about the many stories he’s heard of Levy and the “cast of characters” he coached.

“He was the right coach for the right team and he did things the right way — and he still does and that’s why I have so much respect for him,” McDermott said.

McDermott also spoke about the beginning of Friday’s practice, which involves the team heading back to Highmark Stadium from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. He explains the importance of returning there for practice.

“Some of these players have not been in our home locker room. They don’t know our ‘operation on the morning of a game’ type of situation,” McDermott said. “They have never gone through that routine, so this gives them the chance to get in the home locker room, they’ll dress over there, and go through it and get a feel of where the training room is and the tubs and everything they use.”

Throughout the time at Bills Training Camp, Bills fans got to meet McDermott and many of the Bills players. You can watch some of their interactions by clicking here.