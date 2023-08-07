Editor’s Note: Coach McDermott’s full press conference is available at the bottom of this page.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Bills’ coach Sean McDermott held a press conference Monday morning on the tenth day of practice for the Buffalo Bills.

The Bills continue their practice at St. John Fisher University, but this is the first day of practice that is closed to the general public.

McDermott reminds that Kyle Allen is new to the offense and still has learning to do.



"Getting him reps is important. I think he's done some good things and has things he's working on."#Bills — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) August 7, 2023

Despite this, McDermott says that the team is continuing to work on practicing as they prepare for the upcoming season — physically and mentally.

“The mental part of the equation, in terms of the training it takes, we don’t take that lightly,” said McDermott. “I think that’s a big part of it, you have to be in a good spot mentally. That doesn’t happen on the week of the Jets game, that happens weeks before.”

For Bills fans hoping to show up to training camp — there are still two more days of training camp that they will be able to attend. The remaining two days are Wednesday, August 9, and Thursday, August 10. Both of which start at 9:45 a.m.

You can watch the full press conference in the video player above.